CSI to hold candlelight vigil to honor University of Idaho students

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Students and teachers at the College of Southern Idaho are planning to show their support for the four lives tragically lost at the University of Idaho.

According to CSI, the student body government is organizing a candlelight vigil that will take place next Tuesday, November 29th, at 5:30 PM, below the Tower on the CSI campus.

Since the quadruple-homicide in Moscow on November 13th, colleges, universities and communities across Idaho have been holding similar vigils to show their support for the four victims.

The College of Southern Idaho is inviting anyone from the community to attend.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.