CSI men’s basketball moves into NJCAA Top 5, has two more home game this week

The Golden Eagles are now 8-0 this season
The Golden Eagles are now 8-0 this season
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:50 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The CSI men’s basketball team is now in the NJCAA Top 5.

In this week’s NJCAA poll, the 8-0 Golden Eagles come in at No. 5. After two wins at home last week, the Golden Eagles have two more games at home this week.

CSI will host Dawson Community College Friday and McCook Community College on Saturday. Both games start at 7 p.m.

The Golden Eagles start conference play on December 3 at home against Utah State-Eastern and Head Coach Jeff Reinert hopes his team can keep up the intensity until then.

“We don’t want our level of play to drop, so I keep telling our guys it’s the first day of practice, visualize that, how excited you were and how driven you were to be successful, keep that passion every single day,” said Reinert.

Second-leading scorer Rob Whaley will return from injury this week for CSI, according to Reinert. Hasan Abdul-Hakim, who is averaging nearly 12 points a game, is still nursing a foot injury, and his status is still up in the air.

