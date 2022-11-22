CSI Turkey Trot set for Thanksgiving morning

Officials say if you pre-register before the event you will get a free CSI t-shirt.
CSI Turkey Trot set for Thanksgiving morning
CSI Turkey Trot set for Thanksgiving morning(KMVT-NEWS)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:20 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In celebration of Thanksgiving, the College of Southern Idaho is hosting their annual 5K (run and walk) Turkey Trot Thursday morning.

For the last seven years, CSI has hosted the annual event on Thanksgiving morning.

This year, the Turkey Trot starts at 9 a.m. from the CSI Expo Center parking lot. Registration starts at 8 a.m.

All the money raised from the Turkey Trot will go to the CSI Foundation, which helps provide scholarships and financial support for CSI students and programs.

“The whole trail wraps around the college, so you can use the sidewalks and the fitness trails. This year we don’t have to scrape the snow off any of the roads or anything, so there will be plenty of people on the trails with bells and whistles cheering people on around the route. You can’t really get lost…and if you do, it’s not timed so you can just come back to the finish line,” said Scott Rogers - from the College of Southern Idaho.

Officials say if you pre-register before the event you will get a free t-shirt.

The cost to participate is $25 for adults - or $90 for a family of four. If you wait, registration will cost you $30 the day of the event.

You can also register your dog for $10, that comes with a special gift for your four-legged friend.

To register, or to learn more about the CSI Turkey Trot, Click Here.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho State Police troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Highway 93 in Jerome County
Two killed in crash near McCall, including Twin Falls woman
Fruitland Police arrest woman in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan
Fruitland Police arrest woman in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan
Officers investigate a homicide at an apartment complex south of the University of Idaho campus...
Moscow Police Department to give update on homicide investigation
Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; ; and Madison Mogen, 21were found...
Update: No suspect in custody or murder weapon recovered, says Moscow Police Chief
Twin Falls man dies in industrial accident near Filer
Twin Falls man dies in industrial accident near Filer

Latest News

Tuesday evening's online weather update {11/22/2022}
local drug bust leads to the seizure of cash, drugs, and weapons
local drug bust leads to the seizure of cash, drugs, and weapons
CSI to hold candlelight vigil to honor University of Idaho students
CSI to hold candlelight vigil to honor University of Idaho students
S.C.C.A.P. hands out turkeys before Thanksgiving
S.C.C.A.P. hands out turkeys before Thanksgiving