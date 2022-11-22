CSI Turkey Trot set for Thanksgiving morning

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In celebration of Thanksgiving, the College of Southern Idaho is hosting their annual 5K (run and walk) Turkey Trot Thursday morning.

For the last seven years, CSI has hosted the annual event on Thanksgiving morning.

This year, the Turkey Trot starts at 9 a.m. from the CSI Expo Center parking lot. Registration starts at 8 a.m.

All the money raised from the Turkey Trot will go to the CSI Foundation, which helps provide scholarships and financial support for CSI students and programs.

“The whole trail wraps around the college, so you can use the sidewalks and the fitness trails. This year we don’t have to scrape the snow off any of the roads or anything, so there will be plenty of people on the trails with bells and whistles cheering people on around the route. You can’t really get lost…and if you do, it’s not timed so you can just come back to the finish line,” said Scott Rogers - from the College of Southern Idaho.

Officials say if you pre-register before the event you will get a free t-shirt.

The cost to participate is $25 for adults - or $90 for a family of four. If you wait, registration will cost you $30 the day of the event.

You can also register your dog for $10, that comes with a special gift for your four-legged friend.

To register, or to learn more about the CSI Turkey Trot, Click Here.

