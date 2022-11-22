Hearing held for woman arrested in connection to missing Michael Vaughan case

FRUITLAND, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A hearing took place on Monday for a woman arrested in connection with the disappearance of Michael Vaughan.

Sarah Wondra is charged with failing to report a death to the coroner.

Her next appearance is scheduled for December 23, after the court holds a competency check.

6-year-old Michael Vaughan has been missing for over a year.

Police in Fruitland spent most of last week digging in the backyard at the house where Wondra lives... But they haven’t released any new information on what, if anything, has been found so far.

