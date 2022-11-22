Hearing held for woman arrested in connection to missing Michael Vaughan case

Her next appearance is scheduled for December 23rd
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:22 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRUITLAND, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A hearing took place on Monday for a woman arrested in connection with the disappearance of Michael Vaughan.

Sarah Wondra is charged with failing to report a death to the coroner.

Her next appearance is scheduled for December 23, after the court holds a competency check.

6-year-old Michael Vaughan has been missing for over a year.

Police in Fruitland spent most of last week digging in the backyard at the house where Wondra lives... But they haven’t released any new information on what, if anything, has been found so far.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Twin Falls man dies in industrial accident near Filer
Fruitland Police arrest woman in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan
Sawtooth Elementary is looking for help to build ADA playground
Twin Falls Public Library says goodbye to overdue fees
Shoshone Falls Park: Icy roads have officials urging caution during visits
Sun Valley Resort set to open Thanksgiving Day
