Idaho crushes Idaho State, earns first FCS playoff berth since 1995

The Vandals play Southeastern Louisiana next week
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:17 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho cruised past Idaho State in the Battle of the Domes Saturday, helping the Vandals clinch a postseason berth.

Idaho 38, Idaho State 7

After finishing the season 7-4, the Vandals earned an at-large bid to the FCS playoffs, their first appearance since 1995.

Idaho will play at Southeastern Louisiana (8-3) Saturday at 5 p.m.

Idaho State finishes at 1-10 for the second straight season.

