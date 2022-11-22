Idaho crushes Idaho State, earns first FCS playoff berth since 1995

POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho cruised past Idaho State in the Battle of the Domes Saturday, helping the Vandals clinch a postseason berth.

Idaho 38, Idaho State 7

After finishing the season 7-4, the Vandals earned an at-large bid to the FCS playoffs, their first appearance since 1995.

Idaho will play at Southeastern Louisiana (8-3) Saturday at 5 p.m.

Idaho State finishes at 1-10 for the second straight season.

