local drug bust leads to the seizure of cash, drugs, and weapons

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Tuesday morning, the Mini-Cassia Drug Task Force issued a search warrant at a home believed to be selling drugs to local residents, including children.

Law enforcement seized $13,000, firearms, a pound of marijuana and concentrated THC vape pens.

The Task Force also seized cocaine, LSD and amphetamines.

The exchange would often occur on social media and even on school property.

Authorities say this drug dealer would contact children via Snapchat and was also using CashApp for transactions.

No names, or other information, have been released at this time.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.