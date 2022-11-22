local drug bust leads to the seizure of cash, drugs, and weapons

The exchange would often occur on social media and even on school property.
local drug bust leads to the seizure of cash, drugs, and weapons
local drug bust leads to the seizure of cash, drugs, and weapons(KMVT-NEWS)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:35 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Tuesday morning, the Mini-Cassia Drug Task Force issued a search warrant at a home believed to be selling drugs to local residents, including children.

Law enforcement seized $13,000, firearms, a pound of marijuana and concentrated THC vape pens.

The Task Force also seized cocaine, LSD and amphetamines.

The exchange would often occur on social media and even on school property.

Authorities say this drug dealer would contact children via Snapchat and was also using CashApp for transactions.

No names, or other information, have been released at this time.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho State Police troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Highway 93 in Jerome County
Two killed in crash near McCall, including Twin Falls woman
Fruitland Police arrest woman in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan
Fruitland Police arrest woman in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan
Officers investigate a homicide at an apartment complex south of the University of Idaho campus...
Moscow Police Department to give update on homicide investigation
Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; ; and Madison Mogen, 21were found...
Update: No suspect in custody or murder weapon recovered, says Moscow Police Chief
Twin Falls man dies in industrial accident near Filer
Twin Falls man dies in industrial accident near Filer

Latest News

Tuesday evening's online weather update {11/22/2022}
CSI Turkey Trot set for Thanksgiving morning
CSI Turkey Trot set for Thanksgiving morning
CSI to hold candlelight vigil to honor University of Idaho students
CSI to hold candlelight vigil to honor University of Idaho students
S.C.C.A.P. hands out turkeys before Thanksgiving
S.C.C.A.P. hands out turkeys before Thanksgiving