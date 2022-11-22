Red Cross adding Nampa, Twin Falls blood donation centers

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Red Cross is adding two new blood donations centers in Idaho over the next 18 months, increasing its ability to provide lifesaving blood products to hospitals and medical centers across the state.

The two centers will be built in Nampa, and right here in Twin Falls.

This expansion comes as Idaho’s population continues to surge, and with it, the need for blood products for cancer patients, accident victims, expecting mothers and countless others.

The new facilities are part of a $2 million capital campaign that aims to grow the organization’s blood collection in the state by 11,000 units.

The Twin Falls facility will include four donor beds and serve as a staging site for Magic Valley blood drives.

Currently, Red Cross teams commute from Boise to Twin Falls-area drives so this new facility will reduce those costs.

Magic Valley donors contribute significant amounts of blood despite a relatively small population, making this a strategic location for expansion.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.