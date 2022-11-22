Red Cross adding Nampa, Twin Falls blood donation centers

The Twin Falls facility will include four donor beds and serve as a staging site for Magic Valley blood drives.
Red Cross adding Nampa, Twin Falls blood donation centers
Red Cross adding Nampa, Twin Falls blood donation centers(KMVT-NEWS)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 1:13 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Red Cross is adding two new blood donations centers in Idaho over the next 18 months, increasing its ability to provide lifesaving blood products to hospitals and medical centers across the state.

The two centers will be built in Nampa, and right here in Twin Falls.

This expansion comes as Idaho’s population continues to surge, and with it, the need for blood products for cancer patients, accident victims, expecting mothers and countless others.

The new facilities are part of a $2 million capital campaign that aims to grow the organization’s blood collection in the state by 11,000 units.

The Twin Falls facility will include four donor beds and serve as a staging site for Magic Valley blood drives.

Currently, Red Cross teams commute from Boise to Twin Falls-area drives so this new facility will reduce those costs.

Magic Valley donors contribute significant amounts of blood despite a relatively small population, making this a strategic location for expansion.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho State Police troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Highway 93 in Jerome County
Two killed in crash near McCall, including Twin Falls woman
Fruitland Police arrest woman in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan
Fruitland Police arrest woman in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan
Officers investigate a homicide at an apartment complex south of the University of Idaho campus...
Moscow Police Department to give update on homicide investigation
Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; ; and Madison Mogen, 21were found...
Update: No suspect in custody or murder weapon recovered, says Moscow Police Chief
Twin Falls man dies in industrial accident near Filer
Twin Falls man dies in industrial accident near Filer

Latest News

Idahoans weigh Trump’s chances in 2024
Idahoans weigh Trump’s chances in 2024
Sawtooth Elementary is looking for help to build ADA playground
Sawtooth Elementary is looking for help to build ADA playground
Fruitland Police arrest woman in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan
Hearing held for woman arrested in connection to missing Michael Vaughan case
Twin Falls Public Library says goodbye to overdue fees
Twin Falls Public Library says goodbye to overdue fees