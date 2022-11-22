Sawtooth Elementary is looking for help to build ADA playground

The PTO says the ultimate goal of the project is to create a space for the whole community to be able to access a playground everyone can use.
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:47 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Sawtooth Elementary School is working to improve its play space to include playground equipment that is ADA accessible and is looking for the community’s help.

Through fundraising within the school, the Sawtooth PTO is halfway to its goal of raising $219,000.

Now, they are reaching outwards to the community to help push to the goal before summer.

The plan for improvements began when last year’s kindergarten class began spending recess away from the playground in order to keep one wheelchair-bound student involved in playtime.

“It actually meant a lot. It meant a lot from a mother’s perspective to see that kids are genuine, and they care about others, seeing them benefit and be happy,” said Sara Egan, A Sawtooth PTO Member.

The PTO says the ultimate goal of the project is to create a space for the whole community to be able to access a playground everyone can use.

