S.C.C.A.P. hands out turkeys before Thanksgiving

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the past 22 years, South Central Community Action Partnership has held a turkey drive to make sure everyone has a hot meal during the holidays. That turkey drive is 60 Hours to Fight Hunger.

On Tuesday morning in Twin Falls, volunteers gathered to help distribute some of the turkeys that were donated during last week’s event.

The morning’s event was specifically for those whose income qualifies, and Tuesday was the last day for those with pre-approved vouchers to pick-up.

Supervisor Randy Wastradowski says he likes to give those in need a sense of a traditional family gathering.

“We’ve heard stories about their needing because maybe something happened in their family where members of the family have been lost that year so now this is the time of need because there was a loss of income or sometimes. We heard that maybe a house has burned down right before the holidays and so a family doesn’t have much.” Said Wastradowski.

SCCAP gave out 400 boxes this year. Donation numbers were down this year due to the turkey shortage.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.