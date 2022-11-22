S.C.C.A.P. hands out turkeys before Thanksgiving

Volunteers gathered to help distribute some of the turkeys that were donated during last week’s event.
S.C.C.A.P. hands out turkeys before Thanksgiving
S.C.C.A.P. hands out turkeys before Thanksgiving(KMVT-NEWS)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 1:31 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the past 22 years, South Central Community Action Partnership has held a turkey drive to make sure everyone has a hot meal during the holidays. That turkey drive is 60 Hours to Fight Hunger.

On Tuesday morning in Twin Falls, volunteers gathered to help distribute some of the turkeys that were donated during last week’s event.

The morning’s event was specifically for those whose income qualifies, and Tuesday was the last day for those with pre-approved vouchers to pick-up.

Supervisor Randy Wastradowski says he likes to give those in need a sense of a traditional family gathering.

“We’ve heard stories about their needing because maybe something happened in their family where members of the family have been lost that year so now this is the time of need because there was a loss of income or sometimes. We heard that maybe a house has burned down right before the holidays and so a family doesn’t have much.” Said Wastradowski.

SCCAP gave out 400 boxes this year. Donation numbers were down this year due to the turkey shortage.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho State Police troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Highway 93 in Jerome County
Two killed in crash near McCall, including Twin Falls woman
Fruitland Police arrest woman in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan
Fruitland Police arrest woman in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan
Officers investigate a homicide at an apartment complex south of the University of Idaho campus...
Moscow Police Department to give update on homicide investigation
Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; ; and Madison Mogen, 21were found...
Update: No suspect in custody or murder weapon recovered, says Moscow Police Chief
Twin Falls man dies in industrial accident near Filer
Twin Falls man dies in industrial accident near Filer

Latest News

Red Cross adding Nampa, Twin Falls blood donation centers
Red Cross adding Nampa, Twin Falls blood donation centers
Idahoans weigh Trump’s chances in 2024
Idahoans weigh Trump’s chances in 2024
Sawtooth Elementary is looking for help to build ADA playground
Sawtooth Elementary is looking for help to build ADA playground
Fruitland Police arrest woman in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan
Hearing held for woman arrested in connection to missing Michael Vaughan case