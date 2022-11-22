Shoshone Falls Park: Icy roads have officials urging caution during visits

Water flowing from the canyon walls can sometimes freeze, creating an icy situation on the roadway.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:22 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — If you’re planning to visit Shoshone Falls anytime soon, you might want to check the weather before doing so.

According to Twin Falls Parks and Recreation Director, Wendy Davis - Come winter, people often get stuck on the icy roads of the Shoshone Falls grade.

And sadly, these roads are not a high priority because they’re defined as ‘park passes’, not city roads.

“In the shade sometimes, all day long, it’s really difficult when we get snow… when we get ice.. when we get mist, or mist off the waterfall, in the bend in the road it takes a while to get it to thaw enough when it’s safe to pass.” Said T.F.P.R. Director Wendy Davis.

Davis says there are plans to re-pave the roads leading to Shoshone Falls. But at this time, they are just plans.

To learn more about the winter hours of Shoshone Falls Park, click here.

