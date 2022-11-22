Sun Valley Resort set to open on Thanksgiving Day

SUN VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and this holiday some people might choose to have their turkey on the slopes.

Sun Valley Resorts 87th Ski Season will kick off on Thanksgiving Day, starting at 9 a.m.

An official with the resort says there are no restrictions on passes. And anyone who has not bought a pass yet can buy one online, or at the resort.

Additionally, the resort is anticipating having more lifts and runs open for opening day than in years past, with the entire face of River Run expected to be open.

Plus, there will also be some new attractions this year at the resort.

“We also have one new ski run that we are opening this year. Little Scorpion, which is a glade run, was known to locals, was out of bounds but is now inbounds due to our work, with US Forest Service, National Forest Foundation and Healthy Forest Initiative,” said Bridget Higgins from The Sun Valley Resort.

The lifts on Dollar Mountain are expected to open on December 9th.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.