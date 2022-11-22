Twin Falls Public Library says goodbye to overdue fees

With the library dropping these fees - that doesn’t mean it’s just a free-for-all on library materials.
Twin Falls Public Library says goodbye to overdue fees
Twin Falls Public Library says goodbye to overdue fees(KMVT-NEWS)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:22 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A growing trend amongst public libraries is showing that if there are no more late fees, more books are being checked out.

Starting on January 2nd, the Twin Falls Public Library will be joining this trend.

Research shows that overdue fines don’t play a factor on whether people are returning their checked-out materials on time. In fact, research shows that over-due fees and fines are the number one barrier for people making return trips to the library. Especially for lower income families.

Now, with the library dropping these fees - that doesn’t mean it’s just a free-for-all on library materials.

Those checking out library materials will still have the same level of accountability as they did before.

“Just because there are no overdue fines… it doesn’t mean there is no more responsibility for the materials that you check out,” said Program Specialist CJ Rasmusson. “Materials checked out still have due dates, the same as they’ve had before, and if items are never returned. then eventually, they are charged to your accounts as a ‘lost-fee’.”

Officials with the Twin Falls library say that there are over 1,000 accounts with overdue fees in their system.

And as of last week, those fees and fines have been cleared.

Meaning, if you’ve been avoiding the Twin Falls Public Library because you had an outstanding fee…you’re free

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Moscow Police Department is investigating a homicide at a residence about a mile away from...
UPDATE: University of Idaho to cancel Monday’s classes in honor of slain students
Twin Falls man dies in industrial accident near Filer
Twin Falls man dies in industrial accident near Filer
Idaho State Police troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Highway 93 in Jerome County
Two killed in crash near McCall, including Twin Falls woman
The Greater Idaho movement continued its winning streak in eastern Oregon for the fifth...
11 of 15 Eastern Oregon Counties Have Already Voted for a “Greater” Idaho
Fruitland Police arrest woman in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan
Fruitland Police arrest woman in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan

Latest News

Sawtooth Elementary is looking for help to build ADA playground
Sawtooth Elementary is looking for help to build ADA playground
Fruitland Police arrest woman in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan
Hearing held for woman arrested in connection to missing Michael Vaughan case
Shoshone Falls Park: Icy roads have officials urging caution during visits
Shoshone Falls Park: Icy roads have officials urging caution during visits
Sun Valley Resort set to open Thanksgiving Day
Sun Valley Resort set to open on Thanksgiving Day