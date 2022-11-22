Twin Falls Public Library says goodbye to overdue fees

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A growing trend amongst public libraries is showing that if there are no more late fees, more books are being checked out.

Starting on January 2nd, the Twin Falls Public Library will be joining this trend.

Research shows that overdue fines don’t play a factor on whether people are returning their checked-out materials on time. In fact, research shows that over-due fees and fines are the number one barrier for people making return trips to the library. Especially for lower income families.

Now, with the library dropping these fees - that doesn’t mean it’s just a free-for-all on library materials.

Those checking out library materials will still have the same level of accountability as they did before.

“Just because there are no overdue fines… it doesn’t mean there is no more responsibility for the materials that you check out,” said Program Specialist CJ Rasmusson. “Materials checked out still have due dates, the same as they’ve had before, and if items are never returned. then eventually, they are charged to your accounts as a ‘lost-fee’.”

Officials with the Twin Falls library say that there are over 1,000 accounts with overdue fees in their system.

And as of last week, those fees and fines have been cleared.

Meaning, if you’ve been avoiding the Twin Falls Public Library because you had an outstanding fee…you’re free

