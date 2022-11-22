U.S. Coast Guard rescues 100+ migrants from overloaded vessel

It’s unclear how many people where in the boat or what country they are from.
It’s unclear how many people where in the boat or what country they are from.(U.S. Coast Guard Southeast)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 8:37 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The U.S. Coast Guard has rescued more than 100 migrants from an overloaded boat off the Florida coast.

The vessel was about to hit a sandbar south of Whale Harbor, in upper Key West on Monday morning.

The Coast Guard received reports of several people in the water.

It’s unclear how many people were in the boat or what country they are from.

Rough conditions have slowed down the rescues. Crews were battling up to 10-foot waves and 25 mph winds.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho State Police troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Highway 93 in Jerome County
Two killed in crash near McCall, including Twin Falls woman
Fruitland Police arrest woman in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan
Fruitland Police arrest woman in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan
Officers investigate a homicide at an apartment complex south of the University of Idaho campus...
Moscow Police Department to give update on homicide investigation
Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; ; and Madison Mogen, 21were found...
Update: No suspect in custody or murder weapon recovered, says Moscow Police Chief
Twin Falls man dies in industrial accident near Filer
Twin Falls man dies in industrial accident near Filer

Latest News

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing Arkansas teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Investigators said the person suspected in the killing has not yet been caught.
Authorities investigate quadruple murder on marijuana farm
A family passes a Christmas tree while checking their bags for a flight at Logan International...
Thanksgiving might bring changes in holiday-travel habits
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time...
Idahoans weigh Trump’s chances in 2024
Investigators said the person suspected in the killing has not yet been caught.
Authorities investigate quadruple murder on marijuana farm