Behind the Business: Golf IN

So if you want to play Pebble Beach? There’s no need to go down to California.
Behind the Business: Golf IN
Behind the Business: Golf IN(KMVT-NEWS)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 3:48 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Moving to Twin Falls four years ago, avid golfer Greg Olsen felt a little bored during the wintertime

“We’ve been in Twin Falls for about 4 years now…4 and a half years…and every winter we feel like there needs to be something a little bit more,” said Olsen.

knowing the field well, Olsen decided to jump right in to virtual indoor golf.

“I enjoy golf…and I’ve seen the technology around and so just felt like it would be a great addition,” said Olsen.

With that, things started to feel a little less winter-like, and more summer-like on Second Avenue North in Twin Falls at Golf In, and it’s not your typical indoor driving range.

“We have games that you can play…where you can…you know…have ships exploding in the harbor…or … don’t know you hit statues on a range and things like that…besides that you can play actual courses,” added Olsen.

So if you want to play Pebble Beach? There’s no need to go down to California.

“Most of them are actual courses where the software, the company’s gone and tracked the courses via drone, and they have the elevations and so it’s a really realistic play,” said Olsen.

In fact, it’s so realistic, that the technology can pick up the nuances of your swing, and the motion of the ball down to the spin.

“You get the ball spin, the backspin and the side spin, and you can watch how bad your slice is. Basically, you can find out how bad you are at golf,” said Olsen.

Other than being open to the general public, reservations can be made for kids birthday parties or events.

“You can contact me, either through email or phone, and we could set up a time and get you scheduled for that,” added Olsen.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho State Police troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Highway 93 in Jerome County
Two killed in crash near McCall, including Twin Falls woman
Officers investigate a homicide at an apartment complex south of the University of Idaho campus...
Moscow Police Department to give update on homicide investigation
Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; ; and Madison Mogen, 21were found...
Update: No suspect in custody or murder weapon recovered, says Moscow Police Chief
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
IDOC serves death warrant to Gerald Pizzuto
IDOC serves death warrant to Gerald Pizzuto

Latest News

Andria Bradee Richards was born on May 17, 1994, in Twin Falls, Idaho to Delia (Dee Dee) and...
Richards, Andria Bradee
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Parish, Harvey
60 Hours to Fight Hunger in Twin Falls, ID
60 Hours to Fight Hunger comes to an end
DAP Books
Behind the Business: DAP Books