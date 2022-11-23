Cassia Regional Hospital adds two new State-of-the-Art Ambulances to fleet

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Cassia County Intermountain Regional Hospital has added two new state-of-the-art ambulances to their fleet.

The Hospital received their first ambulance in October of last year, and their second joined back in June of this year.

The ambulances are used in Cassia, Minidoka, and Twin Falls County.

Paramedic Scott Butler says these new additions provide them with more flexibility to better help the communities they serve.

Butler also says there’s more room to work on patients.

“When it comes to saving lives, it provides us that patient care area that’s a safe environment for us to give the best care we can possibly provide, and it gives us the space to do that in and it gives us reliability in those ambulances,” said Butler.

The ambulances have an improved alert system that uses LED lights and vibration notifications.

The trucks also have advanced safety features for all road and weather conditions.

