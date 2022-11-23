Demolition of Radio Rondevoo unveils a lost part of Twin Falls history

For many in the Twin Falls community, the loss of this long-time event center means the end of an era.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One of the most beloved buildings in Downtown Twin Falls saw is last signs of life this week.

Back in mid-April, a fire broke out in the attic of the Radio Rondevoo Event-Center Building. That fire quickly spread throughout the building, leaving the structure as a total loss.

After six months of fire investigations and demolition planning, crews were finally able to begin the prosses of demolishing and clearing the buildings shell.

For many in the Twin Falls community, the loss of this long-time event center means the end of an era.

But as crews worked to clear the site, a long-lost piece of Twin Falls history was uncovered.

“We exposed the old marquee for what was R & G Used Cars, which was a Ford dealership. They sold batteries and things like that,” said Chad Debie from NOVA Homes. “It’s kind of neat to see murals on the walls that came off when we took the building down. We did save the marquee; the owner wants to use it in whatever re-build they end up with.”

The owner of the building says they are currently working on plans for what the future will hold.

The goal is to replace the old building with a new center that will continue to serve the Twin Falls community for many more years.

