Richards, Andria Bradee

TWIN FALLS—Andria Bradee Richards loved to make people laugh, her sense of humor was the best, especially when it came to her “dad jokes.” She was born on May 17, 1994, in Twin Falls, Idaho to Delia (Dee Dee) and Brad Richards.

Andria was a beautiful, loving daughter and sister. As a child, she enjoyed camping at “cowboy camp” in Stanley with her family. They spent many evenings stargazing together thanks to the telescope Andria and her sister gifted their father. When the James Webb Space Telescope captured new images, Andria was always excited to share the magnificence of space with family and friends.

Andria adored animals. She adopted several stray cats, giving them a warm and loving home. She met her rescue dog, Seymour, while searching for a lost family cat. Seymour bore the scars of a former “starter” fight dog, but Andria fell for his sweet, kind demeanor and devoted herself to his care.

Andria graduated from Canyon Ridge High School in 2012 and studied electrical engineering at the College of Southern Idaho. She enjoyed online gaming with friends, kayaking, fishing at Blue Heart Springs on the Snake River, and listening to many genres of music. A woman with a huge heart, Andriaput others’ feelings before her own. Her friends say she was always there for them when no one else was.

Andria passed away on November 6, 2022.

She is survived by her parents, her sister Danielle Kranjc, brothers Jason Pringle, Nic Richards, and Tony Richards, as well as their respective spouses, eight nieces and nephews, her grandmother Joyce and grandmother Pat, and a village of aunts/tías, uncles/tíos, and cousins/primos.

Andria was a shining star to all who loved her. When you peer into the night sky, please take a moment to find the star named in her honor (RA4h42m40.58s D1712′19.70″) and remember Andria as the bright, beautiful woman she was—a woman who strived for perfection in all things. She remains loved by many, and the positive impact she had on all she met lives on.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Andria’s name. Andria’s parents will announce a celebration of life in the spring.

Arrangements will be announced by Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

