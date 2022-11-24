Christmas in the Nighttime Sky set for Friday night in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Do you like fireworks...? If you do, the 31st annual Christmas in the Nighttime Sky is this Friday night.

The event will start at 5 p.m. and will be held at Kimberly Nurseries on Addison Avenue in Twin Falls.

There will be a complimentary chili and Idaho potato dinner. Santa will also be joining along with live entertainment by local artist Carson Harsher.

And of course, the night will cap-off with a firework display at 7:30 p.m.

Admission is a new unwrapped toy for ages new-born to 16 years old.

President of Christmas in the Nighttime Sky, David Wendell says they are anticipating 2,500 toys this year.

“What we do is we gather toys for kids for the community, there’s a lot of kids in our community that go without Christmas, and to make sure that every kid in our community gets at least one toy during Christmas is our goal,” said David Wendell. “We donate all of our toys that we gather to Toys for Tots, and they do the distribution for us, and for the entire Magic Valley.”

Parking will be at the Lighthouse Christian Church parking lot. There, you can take a free shuttle to the event-space.

To learn more about Christmas in the Nighttime Sky, click here.

