Christmas in the Nighttime Sky set for Friday night in Twin Falls

The event will start at 5 p.m. and will be held at Kimberly Nurseries on Addison Avenue in Twin Falls.
Christmas in the Nighttime Sky set for Friday night in Twin Falls
Christmas in the Nighttime Sky set for Friday night in Twin Falls(PRNewswire)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 3:30 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Do you like fireworks...? If you do, the 31st annual Christmas in the Nighttime Sky is this Friday night.

The event will start at 5 p.m. and will be held at Kimberly Nurseries on Addison Avenue in Twin Falls.

There will be a complimentary chili and Idaho potato dinner. Santa will also be joining along with live entertainment by local artist Carson Harsher.

And of course, the night will cap-off with a firework display at 7:30 p.m.

Admission is a new unwrapped toy for ages new-born to 16 years old.

President of Christmas in the Nighttime Sky, David Wendell says they are anticipating 2,500 toys this year.

“What we do is we gather toys for kids for the community, there’s a lot of kids in our community that go without Christmas, and to make sure that every kid in our community gets at least one toy during Christmas is our goal,” said David Wendell. “We donate all of our toys that we gather to Toys for Tots, and they do the distribution for us, and for the entire Magic Valley.”

Parking will be at the Lighthouse Christian Church parking lot. There, you can take a free shuttle to the event-space.

To learn more about Christmas in the Nighttime Sky, click here.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho State Police troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Highway 93 in Jerome County
Two killed in crash near McCall, including Twin Falls woman
Officers investigate a homicide at an apartment complex south of the University of Idaho campus...
Moscow Police Department to give update on homicide investigation
Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; ; and Madison Mogen, 21were found...
Update: No suspect in custody or murder weapon recovered, says Moscow Police Chief
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Demolition of Radio Rondevoo unveils a lost part of Twin Falls history
Demolition of Radio Rondevoo unveils a lost part of Twin Falls history

Latest News

Turkey Trot
Magic Valley Residents bring festive mood to CSI Turkey Trot
Rupert Elks hosts annual Thanksgiving Dinner
Rupert Elks hosts annual Thanksgiving Dinner
Thanksgiving travel is busier and more expensive than last year
Thanksgiving travel is busier and more expensive than last year
Wednesday evening's online weather update {11/23/2022}