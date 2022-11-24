Focus key for Broncos heading into early Friday morning kickoff

By Zach Bruhl
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 1:20 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Diehard Boise State football fans will need to make sure they don’t over-indulge too much at Thanksgiving dinner parties tomorrow night, kickoff against Utah State at Albertson Stadium is at 10 a.m. Friday morning.

The Broncos will be looking for their third straight win and sixth consecutive against the Aggies.

In the lead-up to kickoff, head coach Andy Avalos spoke about the team’s need to remain focused noting the distractions of the holiday and having already secured the Mountain West Mountain division last week with a win at Wyoming.

“We’re going to need to be very diligent this week with the short week and the early game on Friday morning,” Avalos said. “It’s good to be able to have an early game. It puts that sense of urgency into you that we have to use every day and be very efficient.”

