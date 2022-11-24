Golden Eagles coasting through non-conference games as Scenic West games loom

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The beginning of the 2022 basketball season has been kind to both College of Southern Idaho teams with both sitting well inside the NJCAA top-25 rankings.

The women sitting at 6-1 are ranked 8th and the men who are still undefeated (8-0) find themselves at number 5.

The men have won their last two games without star forward Robert Whaley, who used some less competitive games to rest an ailing finger.

But that competition is soon to ramp up. Non-conference play will wind down at the end of the month and the Golden Eagles will enter play within the Scenic West Athletic Conference where they will find nationally recognized competition.

“We start on December the 3rd,” Head Coach Jeff Reinert said. “We have three more non-conference games before we start league play against USU Eastern, who’s now rated. Our league is well represented, we have {three} teams in the top 15, so that’s a good sign.”

Three SWAC teams are in the NJCAA rankings; Salt Lake at 2, CSI at 5 and Snow at 11 and USU Eastern sits just outside of the top 25.

On the Women’s side, CSI sits at 8 and Salt Lake sits at 14.

This weekend both teams are in action on Friday and Saturday as part of the ICCU Invitational.

