Magic Valley Residents bring festive mood to CSI Turkey Trot

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Some Magic Valley residents might be feeling a little sore and tired right now, as several hundred took part in the annual College of Southern Idaho 2022 CSI Turkey Trot 5k Run & Walk. However, the event is more than just a community gathering. It gives back to the community in many ways.

On Thursday morning more than 600 people, and a number of pets, took part in a turkey trot on the College of Southern Idaho campus. The race isn’t just an opportunity for people to burn off some calories before their Thanksgiving feast, but it also helps college students.

“All the funds from the race goes towards giving students like me for a full ride scholarship at CSI,” said CSI student Tia Standlee.

Additionally she said, the event was organized by the CSI Presidential Leadership Cohort, and she said events like these help students like her develop leadership qualities they can take on to other careers. Standlee wants to be a teacher.

“It’s going to help tremendously. I have already learned a bunch of things about myself, and I know I will be able to take it into a classroom setting,” said Standlee. “and it helps break down your time management.”

For people who took part in the turkey trot this year there were some Easter Eggs hidden around the course for the taking like turkeys and pies.

At the end of the day, everyone was in a festive mood, and happy to be together. However, on this Thanksgiving Day they gave thanks to mother nature. Last year the conditions were windy and chilly.

