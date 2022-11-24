Magic Valley Residents bring festive mood to CSI Turkey Trot

For people who took part in the turkey trot this year there were some Easter Eggs hidden around the course for the taking like turkeys and pies.
Turkey Trot
Turkey Trot(SK)
By Steve Kirch
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 3:33 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Some Magic Valley residents might be feeling a little sore and tired right now, as several hundred took part in the annual College of Southern Idaho 2022 CSI Turkey Trot 5k Run & Walk. However, the event is more than just a community gathering. It gives back to the community in many ways.

CSI Turkey Trot set for Thanksgiving morning

On Thursday morning more than 600 people, and a number of pets, took part in a turkey trot on the College of Southern Idaho campus. The race isn’t just an opportunity for people to burn off some calories before their Thanksgiving feast, but it also helps college students.

“All the funds from the race goes towards giving students like me for a full ride scholarship at CSI,” said CSI student Tia Standlee.

Additionally she said, the event was organized by the CSI Presidential Leadership Cohort, and she said events like these help students like her develop leadership qualities they can take on to other careers. Standlee wants to be a teacher.

“It’s going to help tremendously. I have already learned a bunch of things about myself, and I know I will be able to take it into a classroom setting,” said Standlee. “and it helps break down your time management.”

For people who took part in the turkey trot this year there were some Easter Eggs hidden around the course for the taking like turkeys and pies.

At the end of the day, everyone was in a festive mood, and happy to be together. However, on this Thanksgiving Day they gave thanks to mother nature. Last year the conditions were windy and chilly.

Turkey Trot at CSI
Turkey Trot at CSI(SK)

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho State Police troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Highway 93 in Jerome County
Two killed in crash near McCall, including Twin Falls woman
Officers investigate a homicide at an apartment complex south of the University of Idaho campus...
Moscow Police Department to give update on homicide investigation
Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; ; and Madison Mogen, 21were found...
Update: No suspect in custody or murder weapon recovered, says Moscow Police Chief
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Demolition of Radio Rondevoo unveils a lost part of Twin Falls history
Demolition of Radio Rondevoo unveils a lost part of Twin Falls history