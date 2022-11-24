Rupert Elks hosts annual Thanksgiving Dinner

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For well over a decade the Rupert Elks Lodge has hosted one of the largest free Thanksgiving Dinners in southern Idaho.

This year was the same, as hundreds of Mini-Cassia residents made their way to the Lodge to take part in this ever-growing community tradition.

Most of the food served was donated by the community in a handful of food drives and other community events.

Scott Torix was spearheading this year’s dinner; he says it’s the support from the community that has him coming back year after year.

“It’s great! The best feeling is seeing the community coming out to help us, because it really is a whole community that puts this on. From the donors to the sponsors… yeah, everybody comes out,” said Torix.

Torix says they don’t have an exact number on how many meals were served this afternoon, he can confidently say it was well over 1,000

