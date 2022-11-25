Bald Mountain opens for the 2022-23 ski season

SUN VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The first lifts up Idaho’s premiere ski destination, Bald Mountain, began spinning at 9 a.m. Thursday morning meaning the biggest tourist attraction in Southern Idaho is once again open for business.

With over 20 inches of the natural base at River Run Lodge, this is the deepest snow the resort has seen on opening day in years.

But General Manager Pete Sonntag says the forecast for opening day was not always promising.

“This has been a real interesting fall for us, kind of getting ready, where October was warm and dry and towards the end of the month, everything changed,” Sonntag. “We’ve had a couple storms and it’s been consistently cold for about four weeks now, which has allowed us to build on that base of natural snow we had.”

Sun Valley is boasting new terrain for riders in 2022-23 and riders were eager to get on the mountain this season.

Some even stayed overnight to get first dibs.

“We got here at 7:15 last night and we camped in some chairs right in front of the line,” said Bryce Foster, who rode the first chair. “It’s some big bragging rights, but I’m not sure it was worth it. It was cold.”

Lifts will run seven days a week throughout the winter with events regularly scheduled all winter.

