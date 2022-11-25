The CSI Foundation: Helping students, and programs, thrive

Any donation made to the CSI Foundation is tax-deductible.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 3:47 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho has always been known for the many community events and fundraisers they put on, not only in Twin Falls… but across the Magic Valley.

Yesterdays CSI Turkey Trot is a perfect example of what type of event the college offers.

But behind all the fun and games is a non-profit foundation with the simple goal of elevating the lives of the students that attend class at the college.

The CSI Foundation was formed to help financially support current students and programs on campus.

For the Turkey Trot, it was the CSI Presidential Leaders that will be the beneficiaries of most of the money raised.

“That’s a big part of what we do on campus, is we work with different groups, programs, departments… if a group wants to put on a fundraiser, were able to assist them with that,” said Karrie Van Noy from the CSI Foundation.

But it’s not just specific programs the foundation supports.

Students are another aspect that the foundation works tirelessly to support.

“We have a lot of first-generation students, we have commuter students, non-traditional students… students that are single parents. So, every little bit helps, it can change futures and improve our community,” said Van Noy.

If you would like to learn more about the foundation, and how you can help support them, click here.

