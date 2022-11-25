Malta couple loses everything in house fire

MALTA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This Thanksiving is a difficult one for a Malta couple, after losing their home of 20 years on Wednesday.

The fire happened at 1470 South, 2200 East around 9:30 a.m., after a passerby noticed flames showing through the roof. Ace, Albion, Declo and Malta fire departments all responded.

According to family, Jim and Karen Freideman were at the hospital dealing with medical issues at the time of the fire.

The Freidemans lost everything, including antiques, coins and military items from ancestors.

According to their son Patrick, “it’s a devastation to our entire family.”

A GoFundMe has been set up in their name.

