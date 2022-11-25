Malta couple loses everything in house fire

Ace, Albion, Declo and Malta fire departments all responded.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 8:39 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MALTA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This Thanksiving is a difficult one for a Malta couple, after losing their home of 20 years on Wednesday.

The fire happened at 1470 South, 2200 East around 9:30 a.m., after a passerby noticed flames showing through the roof. Ace, Albion, Declo and Malta fire departments all responded.

According to family, Jim and Karen Freideman were at the hospital dealing with medical issues at the time of the fire.

The Freidemans lost everything, including antiques, coins and military items from ancestors.

According to their son Patrick, “it’s a devastation to our entire family.”

A GoFundMe has been set up in their name.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho State Police troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Highway 93 in Jerome County
Two killed in crash near McCall, including Twin Falls woman
Officers investigate a homicide at an apartment complex south of the University of Idaho campus...
Moscow Police Department to give update on homicide investigation
Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; ; and Madison Mogen, 21were found...
Update: No suspect in custody or murder weapon recovered, says Moscow Police Chief
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Demolition of Radio Rondevoo unveils a lost part of Twin Falls history
Demolition of Radio Rondevoo unveils a lost part of Twin Falls history

Latest News

This Thanksgiving was a difficult one for a Malta couple.
Malta couple loses home to fire
Thursday evening's online weather update {11/24/2022}
Turkey Trot
Magic Valley Residents bring festive mood to CSI Turkey Trot
Christmas in the Nighttime Sky set for Friday night in Twin Falls
Christmas in the Nighttime Sky set for Friday night in Twin Falls