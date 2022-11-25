Mountain View Barn hosts Hwy. 93 Vendor Show this Friday and Saturday

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Are you looking for a more “HAND-MADE” Black Friday shopping experience? Then you’re in luck.

The Mountain View Barn in Jerome is hosting the two-day Highway 93 Black Friday Vendor Show.

There are roughly 30 booths set up with hand-made crafts and foods. From leather wallets and jewelry to farm crafted cheeses and jams, there is a little something for everyone.

Mountain View Barn hosts a variety of events and activities throughout the year, and small vendor events like this are a big part of their business.

“We really enjoy hosting events like this, and we do quite a few during the Famers Market throughout the summer and we have a Harry Potter festival in October that is part of the Farmers Market. It’s really the joy, to me, is events like this… where we can share the barn with the community,” said Mountain View Barn Owner – Nina Hollifield.

The Highway 93 Show will continue Saturday. Doors open at 9 am and will close at 3 pm.

For more information on the Mountain View Barn and all the events and activities they hold, click here.

