Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Evans Farmstead Cheese

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the last two years, the Evans family has taken their traditional dairy operation and added a new element.

After years of experimenting in their own kitchen, Evans Dairy transformed into Evans Farmstead Cheese. Creating unique recipes unlike any others in the area.

From marinated feta blends to chipotle paprika cheddar, there is a flavor for everyone.

“My wife’s been making cheese in the house for about seven years. Then, in 2020, finally got this built and got certified Grade-A cheese plant here on the diary, been running cheese out of here since then,” said Eric Evans from Evans Farmstead Cheese.

Then Evans’ pride themselves on using some less-common practices on their farm.

Evans says this is one way to make sure they have unique products. Which keeps their regulars coming back.

“Some untraditional methods for Idaho. We still graze cows out on the pasture, stuff like that. We do some different things that other people don’t do just because that’s the way we like to do it,” said Evans.

You can find Evans Farmstead Cheese at markets throughout the summer and fall.

And during the colder months, the products are available online and by pickup.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.