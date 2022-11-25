Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Evans Farmstead Cheese

Then Evans’ pride themselves on using some less-common practices on their farm.
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 10:15 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the last two years, the Evans family has taken their traditional dairy operation and added a new element.

After years of experimenting in their own kitchen, Evans Dairy transformed into Evans Farmstead Cheese. Creating unique recipes unlike any others in the area.

From marinated feta blends to chipotle paprika cheddar, there is a flavor for everyone.

“My wife’s been making cheese in the house for about seven years. Then, in 2020, finally got this built and got certified Grade-A cheese plant here on the diary, been running cheese out of here since then,” said Eric Evans from Evans Farmstead Cheese.

Then Evans’ pride themselves on using some less-common practices on their farm.

Evans says this is one way to make sure they have unique products. Which keeps their regulars coming back.

“Some untraditional methods for Idaho. We still graze cows out on the pasture, stuff like that. We do some different things that other people don’t do just because that’s the way we like to do it,” said Evans.

You can find Evans Farmstead Cheese at markets throughout the summer and fall.

And during the colder months, the products are available online and by pickup.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho State Police troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Highway 93 in Jerome County
Two killed in crash near McCall, including Twin Falls woman
Officers investigate a homicide at an apartment complex south of the University of Idaho campus...
Moscow Police Department to give update on homicide investigation
Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; ; and Madison Mogen, 21were found...
Update: No suspect in custody or murder weapon recovered, says Moscow Police Chief
Demolition of Radio Rondevoo unveils a lost part of Twin Falls history
Demolition of Radio Rondevoo unveils a lost part of Twin Falls history
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced

Latest News

Bald Mountain opens for ski season
Bald Mountain opens for the 2022-23 ski season
The Freidemans lost everything in a house fire on Wednesday.
Malta couple loses everything in house fire
This Thanksgiving was a difficult one for a Malta couple.
Malta couple loses home to fire
Thursday evening's online weather update {11/24/2022}