Boise State finishes with a perfect 8-0 Mountain West record, beats Utah State 42-23

Taylen Green had a career-best 4 touchdowns through the air and the Broncos avoided collapse against the Aggies.
Boise State's Eric McAlister (80) pulls in his second touchdown of the day. The Boise State...
Boise State's Eric McAlister (80) pulls in his second touchdown of the day. The Boise State Broncos beat the Utah State Aggies 42-23.(KMVT)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 10:11 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — FINAL: Boise State 42, Utah State 23.

Taylen Green: 14-23 220 yards, 4 TDs, 6 carries, 91 yards, 1 TD.

Latrell Caples: 4 rec, 78 yards, 1 TD.

Eric McAlister: 3 rec, 40 yards, 2 TDs.

