Boise State finishes with a perfect 8-0 Mountain West record, beats Utah State 42-23
Taylen Green had a career-best 4 touchdowns through the air and the Broncos avoided collapse against the Aggies.
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 10:11 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — FINAL: Boise State 42, Utah State 23.
Taylen Green: 14-23 220 yards, 4 TDs, 6 carries, 91 yards, 1 TD.
Latrell Caples: 4 rec, 78 yards, 1 TD.
Eric McAlister: 3 rec, 40 yards, 2 TDs.
Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.