Boise State finishes with a perfect 8-0 Mountain West record, beats Utah State 42-23 Taylen Green had a career-best 4 touchdowns through the air and the Broncos avoided collapse against the Aggies.

Boise State's Eric McAlister (80) pulls in his second touchdown of the day. The Boise State Broncos beat the Utah State Aggies 42-23. (KMVT)