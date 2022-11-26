Local business in Ketchum is showing appreciation for Hospice center

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A local store owner in Ketchum is holding a black Friday fundraiser, in honor of her daughter who passed away, way too soon.

Madeline + Oliver owner Dina Madsen is donating 80 percent of the proceeds on select items, to the Hospice of the Wood River Valley. She will also be holding a raffle on Sunday for gifts cards and products donated by local businesses and artists in Ketchum, with the proceeds also going to the hospice center.

Madsen said she is holding the fundraiser in honor of her daughter who passed away due to health complications at the age of 32. Hospice of the Wood River Valley offered her grief counseling during the traumatic time free of charge. Additionally, she said the hospice center is 100 percent funded through donations.

“This is the anniversary of my daughter passing, and I could be in bed feeling terrible, and I could be at home in bed feeling really terrible, or I could be doing something like this that benefits everyone, ”Madsen said.

The fundraiser is now through Sunday, and Madsen said she doesn’t have a goal on how much money she would like to raise. She just wants to raise as much as possible. Additionally, she would like to make the fundraiser an annual event for Hospice of the Wood River Valley.

Madeline + Oliver is located at 460 Sun Valley Rd Suite 102 in Ketchum.

(208) 726-7779

Fundraiser (Madeline + Oliver)

