Local business in Ketchum is showing appreciation for Hospice center

Madeline + Oliver is located at 460 Sun Valley Rd Suite 102 in Ketchum.
By Steve Kirch
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A local store owner in Ketchum is holding a black Friday fundraiser, in honor of her daughter who passed away, way too soon.

Madeline + Oliver owner Dina Madsen is donating 80 percent of the proceeds on select items, to the Hospice of the Wood River Valley. She will also be holding a raffle on Sunday for gifts cards and products donated by local businesses and artists in Ketchum, with the proceeds also going to the hospice center.

Madsen said she is holding the fundraiser in honor of her daughter who passed away due to health complications at the age of 32. Hospice of the Wood River Valley offered her grief counseling during the traumatic time free of charge. Additionally, she said the hospice center is 100 percent funded through donations.

“This is the anniversary of my daughter passing, and I could be in bed feeling terrible, and I could be at home in bed feeling really terrible, or I could be doing something like this that benefits everyone, ”Madsen said.

The fundraiser is now through Sunday, and Madsen said she doesn’t have a goal on how much money she would like to raise. She just wants to raise as much as possible. Additionally, she would like to make the fundraiser an annual event for Hospice of the Wood River Valley.

Madeline + Oliver is located at 460 Sun Valley Rd Suite 102 in Ketchum.

(208) 726-7779

Fundraiser
Fundraiser(Madeline + Oliver)

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho State Police troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Highway 93 in Jerome County
Two killed in crash near McCall, including Twin Falls woman
Officers investigate a homicide at an apartment complex south of the University of Idaho campus...
Moscow Police Department to give update on homicide investigation
Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; ; and Madison Mogen, 21were found...
Update: No suspect in custody or murder weapon recovered, says Moscow Police Chief
Demolition of Radio Rondevoo unveils a lost part of Twin Falls history
Demolition of Radio Rondevoo unveils a lost part of Twin Falls history
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced