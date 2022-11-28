12-year-old killed, 5 others injured after shooting in Atlanta

Police investigating shooting in midtown Atlanta
Police investigating shooting in midtown Atlanta(Atlanta News First)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 8:10 PM MST
ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - A 12-year-old is dead and five others are injured after a shooting on the 17th Street bridge near Atlantic Station in Atlanta, WANF reported.

Police say a dispute Saturday night escalated to gunfire.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said in a news conference Sunday that one of the five shooting victims is in critical condition.

Before the shooting, police say a group of juveniles was escorted off Atlantic Statin property by off-duty Atlanta police.

