Early ski season boons business for ski and snowboard shops in Idaho

Claudes Sports
Claudes Sports(KMVT)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 7:59 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Ski and snowboard season is officially underway with both Pomerelle and Bald Mountain both opening for 2022-23 in the past few weeks.

The early start to the season means a boost for local businesses like Claude’s Sports, which offers rentals, tuning and sales of all things ski-related.

Owner Ed Hinkle says having two resorts open this early has made the start of the 2022 winter season rival the best in the store’s 50-year history.

He says his store’s rental options, which range from one day to full season, offer great choices for those hitting the slopes.

“It’s a great way for parents because they buy Johnny or Sally something today and in two months their foot grows from a 3 to a 5, guess what they come back in, they get a new size boot,” says Hinkle. “That’s all included in the leases.”

He says his team is working to keep up with the early season high demand, but it helps to plan rentals and tuning ahead if possible.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers investigate a homicide at an apartment complex south of the University of Idaho campus...
Moscow Police Department to give update on homicide investigation
Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; ; and Madison Mogen, 21were found...
Update: No suspect in custody or murder weapon recovered, says Moscow Police Chief
Demolition of Radio Rondevoo unveils a lost part of Twin Falls history
Demolition of Radio Rondevoo unveils a lost part of Twin Falls history
The Freidemans lost everything in a house fire on Wednesday.
Malta couple loses everything in house fire
Christmas in the Nighttime Sky set for Friday night in Twin Falls
Christmas in the Nighttime Sky set for Friday night in Twin Falls