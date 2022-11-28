Early ski season boons business for ski and snowboard shops in Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Ski and snowboard season is officially underway with both Pomerelle and Bald Mountain both opening for 2022-23 in the past few weeks.

The early start to the season means a boost for local businesses like Claude’s Sports, which offers rentals, tuning and sales of all things ski-related.

Owner Ed Hinkle says having two resorts open this early has made the start of the 2022 winter season rival the best in the store’s 50-year history.

He says his store’s rental options, which range from one day to full season, offer great choices for those hitting the slopes.

“It’s a great way for parents because they buy Johnny or Sally something today and in two months their foot grows from a 3 to a 5, guess what they come back in, they get a new size boot,” says Hinkle. “That’s all included in the leases.”

He says his team is working to keep up with the early season high demand, but it helps to plan rentals and tuning ahead if possible.

