Twin Falls chili cook-off raises money for a worthy cause

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —People’s taste buds were feeling a little tingly in Twin Falls on Saturday, as the Magic Valley Fellowship Hall hosted a chili cook-off and fundraiser on Saturday.

Eight people entered the contest, with a variety of different meats and heats to their chili. Some were spicy, and some were mild. Some used elk, while others used bison. In the end Barry Lauritzen won with his bison chili. He said he went more for flavor than heat, and he shared what the key is to a successful chili.

“Well, you have to have eaten chili at my mothers table… that helps a lot,” said Lauritzen with a chuckle and a smile.

Lauritzen said he cooked his chili for six hours.

The cook off was also a fundraiser for a Christmas event at Magic Valley Fellowship Hall in December. Proceeds from the chili cook-off (30 percent to the winner and 70 percent to the Christmas event) go towards purchasing gifts for kids who have been impacted by addiction or alcoholism. Organizers Cody and Katie Harris said last year they helped more than 40 kids. They hope to surpass that this Christmas

“Kids like them tend to be overlooked and miss out on opportunities,” said Cody Harris.

Katie Harris added, “I have all the information on all the kids: shoe sizes, clothing sizes, there favorite movies. Stuff like that.”

The Christmas event at Magic Valley Fellowship Hall is on December 18th. Anyone who wishes to donate, sponsor a child, or help can call Katie at Magic Valley Fellowship Hall

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.