Twin Falls small businesses looking forward to Cyber Monday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Small Business Saturday has passed, but some shops in Twin Falls are hoping shoppers continue the trend of locals supporting locals, as Cyber Monday approaches.

“They can come out and support the people in their community that support the community. Those are the businesses that sponsor baseball teams and do fundraisers, and are really the backbone of the community,” said Unique Twist Jewelry owner Kristin Quigley.

She added on Cyber Monday she will offer a 40 percent discount on items people purchase off her website. She said her business supports 20 local vendors, who sell everything from arts and crafts to clothing.

She hosted a Small Business Saturday Bash at her store yesterday, and said her store saw a pretty good turnout Saturday. She hopes the up tick of business continues Monday.

According to Adobe Analytics, Black Friday online sales reached a new record $9.12 billion. Adobe said online sales were spurred by increased use of buy-now-pay-later options.

