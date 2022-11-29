AAA Idaho: Winter driving tips

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — When you’re headed to the mountains it is important to ensure you can get to it - and from it safely. As winter road conditions can cause additional hazards to your trip.

AAA Idaho says the number of drivers on the road this winter will rival pre-pandemic data. And adding cold weather means drivers need to be extra cautious when traveling.

Spokesperson Matthew Conde says there are simple ways to keep your journey safe, like carrying tire chains. As well as keeping an emergency kit available for those times travel becomes too dangerous.

But the most important steps come before ever getting in the car.

“You want to have a good game plan, always checking the road and traffic conditions before you go, checking the weather, and realizing that weather pattern could change pretty dramatically at different elevations around here. So, knowing that it could be a little bit colder and snowier up above and then down below not so much.” Said Conde.

When you do head out onto the roads this winter, especially for longer trips, it’s important to pack warm clothes, high-protein snacks, and water in case you get stranded.

