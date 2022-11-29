CSI decorates for the Holiday Season, 3rd Annual Christmas Tree Lighting to take place Thursday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Do you like Christmas Trees…? If you do, you should join CSI for their annual Christmas Tree Lighting event.

This year will be the 3rd year the college has held this event and it will take place this Thursday from 5:30 pm to 6 pm between the Fine Arts Building and Taylor Building.

Committee Chair Travis Bunker says there will be plenty of refreshments.

“Light it up and there are refreshments, and you can bring the family and the kids should be all lighted up and decorated and look cool. There is some singing and Christmas carols and stuff the CSI choir will be putting on some music and things so it’ll be fun for the kids there will be hot chocolate and stuff in the Fine Arts Building,” said Bunker.

The tree is 22 feet and will remain lit until January 2nd.

There will be a performance by CSI Madrigals, as well as comments from CSI President Dean Fisher.

All are welcome to attend. For more information on the Christmas Tree Lighting, Click here.

