CSI to hold Candlelight Vigil for U of I students on Tuesday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In solidarity, and remembrance of the four victims tragically lost in the quadruple homicide at the University of Idaho, the College of Southern Idaho is holding a candlelight vigil Tuesday evening.

The candlelight vigil was the idea of the CSI Student Senate Government, as a show of support for the victims.

Similar candlelight vigils have been held, and are scheduled to be held, across the state of Idaho.

Along with a moment of silence, the college will hand out special postcards that people can fill out with their condolences and will be sent to the University of Idaho.

CSI Student Senate President, Aurora Ortiz says the event will happen… no matter the weather conditions.

“Definitely dress warm, make sure you are bundled up for the cold. We aren’t expecting too bad weather, like rain or snow, but just in case we’ll try to make it a short affair,” said Ortiz. “We’ll say a few words, well have a moment of silence and then well provide the postcards for people to write on.”

The college will provide a candle if you are not able to bring one.

The event starts at 5:30 pm, below the tower on the CSI campus.

Anyone from the community is encouraged to attend.

