A few tips from the T.F. Chamber of Commerce to avoid cabin fever this winter

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Are you looking for something to do this winter in the Magic Valley? There are many activities to keep you busy this winter.

From sledding to hot springs, eating out at local restaurants and even the Orpheum theatre… The Magic Valley has much to offer during the winter months.

Magic Mountain has affordable sledding, Hagerman has Miracle Hot Springs where there are private rooms and a pool with warm mineral water.

If you’re looking for a little self-care, JJ Shawver from the Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce says Float Magic is a great option for you and your significant other.

“From floating, to massage chairs, to red light therapy… I think they have a masseuse. You can go in you can watch a play. They have balcony seats if you want to treat your significant other to something special it would be a great option for that. there’s Magic Mountain 30 minutes and you’re at the ski hill, there’s a sledding hill there as well,” said Shawver.

There’s also Skateland, where you can skate indoors with the entire family.

There are also many local stores to shop at.

And if you enjoy Christmas, there is also the Festival of Lights Parade that will be held on Friday December 9th at 6pm.

