First big snowfall of the year means a busy morning for local Snowplow Drivers

For business owners across the area, another worry is making sure their parking lots are cleared of the white fluffy stuff.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:59 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Southern Idaho experienced the first big snowfall of the year. Meaning Monday morning saw road conditions that were less than favorable.

Typically, the first big snow fall is a wakeup call for local divers. Officials say it takes time for motorists to remember how their vehicles handle the snow.

But for business owners across the area, another worry is making sure their parking lots are cleared of the white fluffy stuff.

That’s where people like Kevin Pepper come into play.

Kevin is a Snowplow Driver for Hanks Custom Lawn Care in Twin Falls, he says they had their hands full on Monday morning.

“I think we got four left after this one, and then after that we give the boss a call and he’ll give us another list,” said Pepper. “So, we got Starbucks still to do and Pizza Hut and a couple other businesses.”

Pepper says they work off a full client list, and as soon as the snow is forecasted, they are planning for the next day.

