Les Schwab Tire and United Way kick off 3rd annual Week of Giving

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The holiday season often signifies the time of year when people give back to the community, and for Les Schwab Tire, The United Way and more, that holds true.

“Want to take the opportunity to give back to the customers that give to us, we appreciate our communities and the business they give our stores, this gives us an opportunity to be a part of our community and give back,” said Mike Young, with Les Schwab Tires.

Together with the United Way, Aramark, Clif Bar, Western Waste, and Albertsons, they will be donating almost $120,000 worth of food to six local food pantries across the area.

The food pantries include Martha and Mary’s, The Hunger Coalition, The Mustard Seed, South Central Community Action Partnership, Veteran’s Affairs, and West End Food Pantry.

“It’s an awesome opportunity of non-perishable items that could last and help them during this time of year when there shelves are depleted,” said Sonya Haines, with the United Way of South Central Idaho.

This isn’t an ordinary food drive though, all of the items that are given are gap items, which means items that the food pantry has told them they run out of regularly.

“Canned meat, please if you can donate any canned meat to your food pantries they will be very grateful for that, another one is peanut butter, we have a peanut butter shortage right now in our nation, also pop top canned soup, so the chunky soup, you pop it open, you can eat it, it’s already cooked,” said Haines.

Les Schwab Tire says they are grateful they are able to do this and help families in this area.

“Helping people in need is always a good thing to be involved in, not to mention during the holiday season there is a lot of people that don’t have the things they need to get by during their day to day living, and one of the ways Les Schwab tries to be a part of their community is to give back,” said Young.

If you would like to be a part of the week of giving, you can contact the United Way of South Central Idaho through this link.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.