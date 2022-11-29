Lighthouse Christian basketball teams win big over Hagerman
The boys team opened their season with a victory
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:09 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Both Lighthouse Christian basketball teams cruised to wins over Hagerman Monday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lighthouse Christian 64, Hagerman 22
Lighthouse (1-0) hosts Richfield Thursday. Hagerman (0-1) plays again this weekend at a tournament in Wells, Nevada.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lighthouse Christian 61, Hagerman 12
The Lions (2-1) will host Richfield as well Thursday. Hagerman (1-3) also plays at a tournament in Wells, Nevada this weekend.
