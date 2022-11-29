Lighthouse Christian basketball teams win big over Hagerman

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Both Lighthouse Christian basketball teams cruised to wins over Hagerman Monday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lighthouse Christian 64, Hagerman 22

Lighthouse (1-0) hosts Richfield Thursday. Hagerman (0-1) plays again this weekend at a tournament in Wells, Nevada.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lighthouse Christian 61, Hagerman 12

The Lions (2-1) will host Richfield as well Thursday. Hagerman (1-3) also plays at a tournament in Wells, Nevada this weekend.

