Lighthouse Christian basketball teams win big over Hagerman

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:09 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Both Lighthouse Christian basketball teams cruised to wins over Hagerman Monday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lighthouse Christian 64, Hagerman 22

Lighthouse (1-0) hosts Richfield Thursday. Hagerman (0-1) plays again this weekend at a tournament in Wells, Nevada.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lighthouse Christian 61, Hagerman 12

The Lions (2-1) will host Richfield as well Thursday. Hagerman (1-3) also plays at a tournament in Wells, Nevada this weekend.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

