Ragle leaves Idaho State after just one season

POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After just one year as the Idaho State head football coach, Charlie Ragle has stepped down from his position.

Per an Idaho State release Monday, Ragle is leaving to become an assistant coach at the FBS level.

“I certainly regret the timing of this move, however, once-in-a-lifetime opportunities sometimes come at inopportune moments. I am extremely appreciative of my time in Pocatello and at Idaho State, and I believe in the future of this program. I wish the City of Pocatello and Bengal Athletics great success, and I know this department is moving in a great direction,” Ragle said in the release.

Multiple sources report Ragle will be an assistant under new Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham.

BREAKING: Idaho State head coach Charlie Ragle informed his team this morning that he has accepted a job coaching special teams and tight ends at Arizona State.



Ragle was head coach at Chaparral from 2007-11, where he won a state title with Kenny Dillingham on his 2011 staff. — Chris Karpman (@ChrisKarpman) November 28, 2022

Ragle was just 1-10 in his one season in Pocatello. A search for the new head coach begins immediately.

“While we are disappointed to lose Coach after only one year, our vision for the future remains steadfast’” said Athletic Director Pauline Thiros. “We will take this as an opportunity to find the right leader for ISU Football and continue to build and invest in the program in a significant way.”

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.