Ragle leaves Idaho State after just one season

ISU head coach Charlie Ragle resigned Monday to take an assistant coaching position at Arizona State
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:52 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After just one year as the Idaho State head football coach, Charlie Ragle has stepped down from his position.

Per an Idaho State release Monday, Ragle is leaving to become an assistant coach at the FBS level.

“I certainly regret the timing of this move, however, once-in-a-lifetime opportunities sometimes come at inopportune moments. I am extremely appreciative of my time in Pocatello and at Idaho State, and I believe in the future of this program. I wish the City of Pocatello and Bengal Athletics great success, and I know this department is moving in a great direction,” Ragle said in the release.

Multiple sources report Ragle will be an assistant under new Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham.

Ragle was just 1-10 in his one season in Pocatello. A search for the new head coach begins immediately.

“While we are disappointed to lose Coach after only one year, our vision for the future remains steadfast’” said Athletic Director Pauline Thiros. “We will take this as an opportunity to find the right leader for ISU Football and continue to build and invest in the program in a significant way.”

