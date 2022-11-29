Soldier Mountain opens Magic Carpet and Tubing Hill for 2022-23 ski season

FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Ski season is getting underway here in Idaho, and that includes one local mountain, who has just opened its magic carpet and tubing hill.

Last Friday, Soldier Mountain located in Fairfield, kicked off its magic carpet for the season.

The tubing hill is also open for those who don’t like to ski or snowboard.

Right now, they are only open on Saturday’s and Sunday’s, but with more snowfall in the future, they plan to open more trails and more days.

According to their website, the main lifts won’t open until December 15th.

This Saturday evening (12-3), Soldier Mountain is hosting its annual Pray for Snow event, for anyone to attend.

