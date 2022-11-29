Twin Falls man charged with Felony Aggravated Battery on infant child

According to the police affidavit, the 18-year-old was watching his girlfriend’s children while she was in a nearby building doing laundry.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:57 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An infant is in critical condition on a ventilator, after suffering from suspected child abuse.

On Friday, November 25th, Twin Falls Police were dispatched to 507 Addison Avenue West, apartment #6 for a report of a two-month old boy having difficulty breathing and bleeding from his nose.

According to court records, the boy was transported to St. Luke’s Magic Valley where a doctor informed law enforcement the child suffered significant head trauma, including a brain bleed.

He was then air-lifted to St. Luke’s in Boise.

Logan Daniel Penner is charged with felony aggravated battery.

According to the police affidavit, the 18-year-old was watching his girlfriend’s children while she was in a nearby building doing laundry.

Penner told police he was upset the child was screaming. He allegedly shook the baby and hit his head against the edge of the crib.

Penner was arraigned Monday afternoon. His bond is set at 250,000 dollars.

His next court appearance is December 9th at 8:15 a.m. in front of Judge Calvin Campbell.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Demolition of Radio Rondevoo unveils a lost part of Twin Falls history
Demolition of Radio Rondevoo unveils a lost part of Twin Falls history
The Freidemans lost everything in a house fire on Wednesday.
Malta couple loses everything in house fire
Officers investigate a homicide at an apartment complex south of the University of Idaho campus...
Moscow Police Department to give update on homicide investigation
Christmas in the Nighttime Sky set for Friday night in Twin Falls
Christmas in the Nighttime Sky set for Friday night in Twin Falls
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced

Latest News

First big snowfall of the year means a busy morning for local Snowplow Drivers
First big snowfall of the year means a busy morning for local Snowplow Drivers
CSI to hold Candlelight Vigil for U of I students on Tuesday
CSI to hold Candlelight Vigil for U of I students on Tuesday
Monday evening's online weather update {11/28/2022}
Sunday evening's online weather update {11/27/2022}