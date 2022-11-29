Twin Falls man charged with Felony Aggravated Battery on infant child

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An infant is in critical condition on a ventilator, after suffering from suspected child abuse.

On Friday, November 25th, Twin Falls Police were dispatched to 507 Addison Avenue West, apartment #6 for a report of a two-month old boy having difficulty breathing and bleeding from his nose.

According to court records, the boy was transported to St. Luke’s Magic Valley where a doctor informed law enforcement the child suffered significant head trauma, including a brain bleed.

He was then air-lifted to St. Luke’s in Boise.

Logan Daniel Penner is charged with felony aggravated battery.

According to the police affidavit, the 18-year-old was watching his girlfriend’s children while she was in a nearby building doing laundry.

Penner told police he was upset the child was screaming. He allegedly shook the baby and hit his head against the edge of the crib.

Penner was arraigned Monday afternoon. His bond is set at 250,000 dollars.

His next court appearance is December 9th at 8:15 a.m. in front of Judge Calvin Campbell.

