Behind the Business: Wyakin Foundation

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Wyakin Foundation started in 2010 when a couple retired Navy Officers wanted to do more for injured and disabled veterans who were coming out of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

“They wanted to make sure that those veterans had a path to success,” said Cory Rodriguez, Executive Dir. of the Wyakin foundation.

The foundation offers help for veterans, post 9/11, to get back into society and finds ways for them to be successful.

Rodriguez says it’s often challenging for veterans to ask for help.

“It’s very challenging for civilians to understand what veterans have gone through,” said Rodriguez.

The foundation has had 153 veterans come through their program in the last decade. 90 of which have completed their bachelor’s degree. They currently have 62 active veterans.

“90 percent graduation rate for our veterans which is one of the highest in the nation,” said Rodriguez.

The foundation has helped veterans who have had very difficult circumstances.

“They get into the Wyakin Foundation, and they graduate and now they’re going on to get their masters or doctorate,” said Rodriguez.

If you know a veteran who may utilize their free program and education grants. You are encouraged to contact them.

“Wyakin.org and you can go through and talk with one of our directors and they’ll help you see if we are the right fit for you,” added Rodriguez.

