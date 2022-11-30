Chobani to host 8th Annual Holiday Giveaway at CSI on Saturday

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 2:25 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One of Chobani’s favorite events of the year is taking place this Saturday.

The 8th annual yogurt giveaway is taking place this Saturday, December 3rd.

The event is a drive-through style, where people can drive-through and pick up two cases of yogurt per family.

The event takes place at the Fine Arts Building parking lot at the College of Southern Idaho and begins at 8:30 a.m. and runs through noon.

The Senior Vice President of Operations at Chobani says this is a true community event.

“It’s a great event and its certainly worthwhile and we will work hard to make it as efficient as possible, it needs to be fantastic for the community and for us,” said Tyson Popp.

