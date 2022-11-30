TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The College of Southern Idaho held a candlelight vigil Tuesday evening for the victims of the fatal stabbings at the University of Idaho earlier this month.

CSI students, faculty, and staff gathered together, lit candles, and had a moment of silence for University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernooodle.

The idea for the vigil was inspired by the CSI Student Senate Government, as a symbol of solidarity with the Unversity of Idaho and its students, who are still recovering from the traumatic event in which four students were stabbed to death at their home off-campus in Moscow, Idaho.

“Initially I was shocked. When you hear this time type of news you expect it to be across the country in a bigger city. It’s always surprising when it happens close to home or a small town like Moscow,” said CSI Student Senate President Aurora Ortiz.

Along with a moment of silence, the college handed out special postcards that people could fill out with their condolences, and will be sent to the University of Idaho and the victims’ families.

CSI holds candlelight vigil for slain U of I students (SK)

The University of Idaho is hosting candlelight vigils on November 30 at 5 p.m. pacific time, and 6 p.m. mountain time to honor the memory of the four students. One will be held on the Moscow campus and another at the University of Boise.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.