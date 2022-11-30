CSI men’s basketball escapes Laramie County to stay perfect on the season

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:14 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It took overtime, but the CSI men’s basketball team moved to 11-0 after a win over Laramie County Community College Tuesday.

(5) CSI 103, Laramie County 95 F/OT

Isaiah Moses had 28 of his 31 points in the second half and overtime to help the Golden Eagles to a win. Nate Meitof had 29 points and Rob Whaley added 22 for CSI.

CSI will open Scenic West Conference play Saturday at home against Utah State-Eastern. The game starts at 3 p.m. at the CSI gym.

