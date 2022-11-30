Daily Forecasts are starting to roll-out from the Sawtooth Avalanche Center

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Sawtooth Avalanche Center is beginning its daily avalanche forecasts starting Wednesday. This just ahead of a major winter storm that is set to hit Blaine County.

The avalanche danger is something that is important for everyone to know before heading out to ski, snowboard, hike, snowshoe, or out in the back country.

An avalanche can be triggered by a person or equipment, but it can also be naturally triggered by the layering of snow and the snowpack.

One forecaster says it is also important to always carry three essential things with you.

“You need to have proper avalanche rescue gear, which includes a beacon - something you wear that people can find you if you get buried - probes, which you use to probe through the snow to find someone that is buried, and a shovel which you use to dig people out if you have to,” said Ben Vandenbos, Avalanche Forecaster.

The center will be providing daily avalanche forecasts on the sawtooth avalanche website, and social media sites through late April.

