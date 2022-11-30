Daily Forecasts are starting to roll-out from the Sawtooth Avalanche Center

The center will be providing daily avalanche forecasts on the Sawtooth Avalanche website, and social media sites through late April.
Forecasts are starting to roll out from the Sawtooth Avalanche Center
Forecasts are starting to roll out from the Sawtooth Avalanche Center(KMVT-NEWS)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 2:38 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Sawtooth Avalanche Center is beginning its daily avalanche forecasts starting Wednesday. This just ahead of a major winter storm that is set to hit Blaine County.

The avalanche danger is something that is important for everyone to know before heading out to ski, snowboard, hike, snowshoe, or out in the back country.

An avalanche can be triggered by a person or equipment, but it can also be naturally triggered by the layering of snow and the snowpack.

One forecaster says it is also important to always carry three essential things with you.

“You need to have proper avalanche rescue gear, which includes a beacon - something you wear that people can find you if you get buried - probes, which you use to probe through the snow to find someone that is buried, and a shovel which you use to dig people out if you have to,” said Ben Vandenbos, Avalanche Forecaster.

The center will be providing daily avalanche forecasts on the sawtooth avalanche website, and social media sites through late April.

For a link to that website, Click Here.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls man charged with Felony Aggravated Battery on infant child
Twin Falls man charged with Felony Aggravated Battery on infant child
Demolition of Radio Rondevoo unveils a lost part of Twin Falls history
Demolition of Radio Rondevoo unveils a lost part of Twin Falls history
The Freidemans lost everything in a house fire on Wednesday.
Malta couple loses everything in house fire
Christmas in the Nighttime Sky set for Friday night in Twin Falls
Christmas in the Nighttime Sky set for Friday night in Twin Falls
Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; ; and Madison Mogen, 21were found...
Local police say 2 other stabbings, Idaho killings unrelated

Latest News

It’s time to winterize your home to protect Idaho wildlife
It’s time to winterize your home to protect Idaho wildlife
Chobani to host 8th Annual Holiday Giveaway at CSI on Saturday
Chobani to host 8th Annual Holiday Giveaway at CSI on Saturday
Behind the Business: Wyakin Foundation
Behind the Business: Wyakin Foundation
CSI holds candlelight vigil for slain U of I students
CSI holds candlelight vigil for slain U of I students