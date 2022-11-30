Firefighters rescue dog that fell into well

The fire department shared photos on Facebook of the rescue, with Hank giving one of the...
The fire department shared photos on Facebook of the rescue, with Hank giving one of the firefighters a “thank you” kiss.(City of Newport Fire Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 2:58 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Ore. (Gray News) – A scary situation ended happily for a dog in Oregon.

According to the City of Newport Fire Department, Hank the golden retriever fell down a well Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to rescue the dog, using a ladder and other necessary equipment to help Hank get out.

Firefighters responded to rescue the dog, using a ladder and other necessary equipment to help...
Firefighters responded to rescue the dog, using a ladder and other necessary equipment to help Hank get out.(City of Newport Fire Department)

After the rescue, although wet and cold, the fire department said Hank was “as happy as can be.”

The fire department shared photos on Facebook of the rescue, with Hank giving one of the firefighters a “thank you” kiss.

Newport is located on the central coast of Oregon.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls man charged with Felony Aggravated Battery on infant child
Twin Falls man charged with Felony Aggravated Battery on infant child
Demolition of Radio Rondevoo unveils a lost part of Twin Falls history
Demolition of Radio Rondevoo unveils a lost part of Twin Falls history
The Freidemans lost everything in a house fire on Wednesday.
Malta couple loses everything in house fire
Christmas in the Nighttime Sky set for Friday night in Twin Falls
Christmas in the Nighttime Sky set for Friday night in Twin Falls
Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; ; and Madison Mogen, 21were found...
Local police say 2 other stabbings, Idaho killings unrelated

Latest News

Jalen Kitna, 19, is seen in an Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Florida Gators quarterback charged with possession of child porn
Border authorities seized more than 400 fake Super Bowl championship rings that were headed to...
Officers seize more than 400 counterfeit Super Bowl rings in shipment from China
FILE - Dr. Caitlin Bernard, a reproductive health care provider, speaks during an abortion...
AG: Penalize doctor who spoke of Ohio 10-year-old’s abortion
It’s time to winterize your home to protect Idaho wildlife
It’s time to winterize your home to protect Idaho wildlife