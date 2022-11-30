Health advisory raised for Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir and Murtaugh Creek

(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:57 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The South Central Public Health District (SCOHD) is raising the public healthy advisory for Salmon Falls Creek Reservoirs and Murtaugh Lake after tests showed concentrations of microcystin, a toxin by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) are now at safe levels.

Dangerous algal blooms (HABs) are not uncommon in warm summer months and generally shrink swiftly as the water temperatures fall in fall or winter. If testing at local reservoirs show unsafe cyanotoxin levels again, SCPHD will issue another press release.

Reporting any suspicious looking water to DEQ will help, you can reach out by phone, email, or with the bloonWatch app.

For more information go to https://www.deq.idaho.gov/water-quality/surface-water/cyanobacteria-harmful-algal-blooms/

For updates, visit www.deq.idaho.gov or www.phd5.idaho.gov.

